Global Adoption Week in America

Check out these Mars-sponsored adoption events around the country. Each event aims to bring people and pets together through volunteerism, adoption, and awareness-driven activities. Mars and PEDIGREE Foundation will be covering adoption fees throughout the weekend. And each adopted pet will go home with a welcome kit from Mars, filled with food, treats, a three-month Calm membership, a WISDOM PANEL™ DNA kit, and Banfield Pet Hospital® deals.

So, whether you’re looking to adopt, volunteer, or just help spread the word about shelter pets in need, find a Global Adoption Weekend event near you!

Arizona

Shelter partner: Arizona Humane Society*
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Arkansas

Shelter partner: BFAS Pet Resource Center in NW Arkansas*
Location: Bentonville, AR
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

California

Shelter partner: SPCA Los Angeles*
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Florida

Shelter partner: Pinellas County Animal Services*
Location: Largo, FL
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED

Shelter partner: SPCA of Brevard*
Location: Titusville, FL
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED

Illinois

Shelter partner: Gateway Pet Guardians**
Location: East St. Louis, IL
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED

Maryland

See Virginia

Missouri

Shelter partner: St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center**
Location: St. Charles, MO
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED

Nevada

Shelter partner: The Animal Foundation*
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Jersey

Shelter partner: Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center*
Location: Blackwood, NJ
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New York

Shelter partner: Animal Haven*
Location: New York, NY
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

North Carolina

Shelter partner: Burlington Animal Services*
Location: Burlington, NC
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED

Shelter partner: Orange County NC Animal Services*
Location: Chapel Hill, NC
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED

Shelter partner: Forsyth Humane Society*
Location: Winston-Salem, NC
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. / 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. / 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED

Oklahoma

Shelter partner: Tulsa SPCA*
Location: Tulsa, OK
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania

Shelter partner: Pennsylvania SPCA*

Location: Philadelphia Headquarters
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Main Line Animal Rescue
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Central PA Center in Danville
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Lancaster Center
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tennessee

Shelter partner: Humane Educational Society*
Location: Chattanooga, TN
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Shelter partner: McKamey Animal Center*
Location: Chattanooga, TN
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Shelter partner: Metro Animal Care & Control*
Location: Nashville, TN
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct 6. 2025, Monday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct 7. 2025, Tuesday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Shelter partner: Nashville Humane Association*
Location: Nashville, TN
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. / 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. / 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. / 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 6. 2025, Monday: CLOSED
Oct 7. 2025, Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. / 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Shelter partner: Williamson County Animal Center*
Location: Nashville, TN
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED
Oct 6. 2025, Monday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 7. 2025, Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Texas

Shelter partner: Austin Pets Alive*
Location: Austin, TX
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia

Shelter partner: Pet Connect Rescue*
Location: Purcellville, VA (Shelter in Potomac, MD!)
Date and time:
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (at the mobile event outside of Pet Supplies Plus in Purcellville)

Washington

Shelter partner: Seattle Humane*
Location: Bellevue, WA
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

*Adoption fees at these shelters/rescues will be covered by Mars, Adopt a Pet Shelter Plus, and/or PEDIGREE Foundation.

**Adoption fees at these shelters/rescues will be covered by Mars and/or Royal Canin®.