Global Adoption Week in America
Check out these Mars-sponsored adoption events around the country. Each event aims to bring people and pets together through volunteerism, adoption, and awareness-driven activities. Mars and PEDIGREE Foundation will be covering adoption fees throughout the weekend. And each adopted pet will go home with a welcome kit from Mars, filled with food, treats, a three-month Calm membership, a WISDOM PANEL™ DNA kit, and Banfield Pet Hospital® deals.
So, whether you’re looking to adopt, volunteer, or just help spread the word about shelter pets in need, find a Global Adoption Weekend event near you!
Arizona
Shelter partner: Arizona Humane Societyopens in new tab*
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Arkansas
Shelter partner: BFAS Pet Resource Center in NW Arkansasopens in new tab*
Location: Bentonville, AR
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
California
Shelter partner: SPCA Los Angelesopens in new tab*
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Florida
Shelter partner: Pinellas County Animal Servicesopens in new tab*
Location: Largo, FL
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED
Shelter partner: SPCA of Brevardopens in new tab*
Location: Titusville, FL
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED
Illinois
Shelter partner: Gateway Pet Guardiansopens in new tab**
Location: East St. Louis, IL
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED
Maryland
See Virginia
Missouri
Shelter partner: St. Charles County Pet Adoption Centeropens in new tab**
Location: St. Charles, MO
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED
Nevada
Shelter partner: The Animal Foundationopens in new tab*
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New Jersey
Shelter partner: Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Centeropens in new tab*
Location: Blackwood, NJ
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New York
Shelter partner: Animal Havenopens in new tab*
Location: New York, NY
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
North Carolina
Shelter partner: Burlington Animal Servicesopens in new tab*
Location: Burlington, NC
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED
Shelter partner: Orange County NC Animal Servicesopens in new tab*
Location: Chapel Hill, NC
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED
Shelter partner: Forsyth Humane Societyopens in new tab*
Location: Winston-Salem, NC
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. / 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. / 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED
Oklahoma
Shelter partner: Tulsa SPCAopens in new tab*
Location: Tulsa, OK
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania
Shelter partner: Pennsylvania SPCAopens in new tab*
Location: Philadelphia Headquarters
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Main Line Animal Rescue
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Central PA Center in Danville
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Lancaster Center
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tennessee
Shelter partner: Humane Educational Societyopens in new tab*
Location: Chattanooga, TN
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Shelter partner: McKamey Animal Centeropens in new tab*
Location: Chattanooga, TN
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Shelter partner: Metro Animal Care & Controlopens in new tab*
Location: Nashville, TN
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct 6. 2025, Monday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct 7. 2025, Tuesday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Shelter partner: Nashville Humane Associationopens in new tab*
Location: Nashville, TN
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. / 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. / 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. / 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 6. 2025, Monday: CLOSED
Oct 7. 2025, Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. / 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Shelter partner: Williamson County Animal Centeropens in new tab*
Location: Nashville, TN
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED
Oct 6. 2025, Monday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 7. 2025, Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Texas
Shelter partner: Austin Pets Aliveopens in new tab*
Location: Austin, TX
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Virginia
Shelter partner: Pet Connect Rescueopens in new tab*
Location: Purcellville, VA (Shelter in Potomac, MD!)
Date and time:
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (at the mobile event outside of Pet Supplies Plus in Purcellville)
Washington
Shelter partner: Seattle Humaneopens in new tab*
Location: Bellevue, WA
Date and time:
Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
*Adoption fees at these shelters/rescues will be covered by Mars, Adopt a Pet Shelter Plus, and/or PEDIGREE Foundation.
**Adoption fees at these shelters/rescues will be covered by Mars and/or Royal Canin®.