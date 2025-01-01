Global Adoption Week in America

So, whether you’re looking to adopt, volunteer, or just help spread the word about shelter pets in need, find a Global Adoption Weekend event near you!

Check out these Mars-sponsored adoption events around the country. Each event aims to bring people and pets together through volunteerism, adoption, and awareness-driven activities. Mars and PEDIGREE Foundation will be covering adoption fees throughout the weekend. And each adopted pet will go home with a welcome kit from Mars, filled with food, treats, a three-month Calm membership, a WISDOM PANEL™ DNA kit, and Banfield Pet Hospital® deals.

Arizona

Shelter partner: Arizona Humane Society opens in new tab *

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Arkansas

Shelter partner: BFAS Pet Resource Center in NW Arkansas opens in new tab *

Location: Bentonville, AR

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

California

Shelter partner: SPCA Los Angeles opens in new tab *

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Florida

Shelter partner: Pinellas County Animal Services opens in new tab *

Location: Largo, FL

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED

Shelter partner: SPCA of Brevard opens in new tab *

Location: Titusville, FL

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED

Illinois

Shelter partner: Gateway Pet Guardians opens in new tab **

Location: East St. Louis, IL

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED

Maryland

See Virginia

Missouri

Shelter partner: St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center opens in new tab **

Location: St. Charles, MO

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED

Nevada

Shelter partner: The Animal Foundation opens in new tab *

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Jersey

Shelter partner: Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center opens in new tab *

Location: Blackwood, NJ

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New York

Shelter partner: Animal Haven opens in new tab *

Location: New York, NY

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

North Carolina

Shelter partner: Burlington Animal Services opens in new tab *

Location: Burlington, NC

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED

Shelter partner: Orange County NC Animal Services opens in new tab *

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED

Shelter partner: Forsyth Humane Society opens in new tab *

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. / 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. / 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED

Oklahoma

Shelter partner: Tulsa SPCA opens in new tab *

Location: Tulsa, OK

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania

Shelter partner: Pennsylvania SPCA opens in new tab *

Location: Philadelphia Headquarters

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Main Line Animal Rescue

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Central PA Center in Danville

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Lancaster Center

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tennessee

Shelter partner: Humane Educational Society opens in new tab *

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Shelter partner: McKamey Animal Center opens in new tab *

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Shelter partner: Metro Animal Care & Control opens in new tab *

Location: Nashville, TN

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct 6. 2025, Monday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct 7. 2025, Tuesday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Shelter partner: Nashville Humane Association opens in new tab *

Location: Nashville, TN

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. / 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. / 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. / 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct 6. 2025, Monday: CLOSED

Oct 7. 2025, Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. / 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Shelter partner: Williamson County Animal Center opens in new tab *

Location: Nashville, TN

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: CLOSED

Oct 6. 2025, Monday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 7. 2025, Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Texas

Shelter partner: Austin Pets Alive opens in new tab *

Location: Austin, TX

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia

Shelter partner: Pet Connect Rescue opens in new tab *

Location: Purcellville, VA (Shelter in Potomac, MD!)

Date and time:

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (at the mobile event outside of Pet Supplies Plus in Purcellville)

Washington

Shelter partner: Seattle Humane opens in new tab *

Location: Bellevue, WA

Date and time:

Oct 3. 2025, Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 4. 2025, Saturday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 5. 2025, Sunday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

*Adoption fees at these shelters/rescues will be covered by Mars, Adopt a Pet Shelter Plus, and/or PEDIGREE Foundation.

**Adoption fees at these shelters/rescues will be covered by Mars and/or Royal Canin®.