Here are the most common reasons this occurs and how to deal with it.

Dogs are capable of making all kinds of different noises. While most of them make sense to us, such as barking at the doorbell or whining to go outside, there are some sounds that may leave a little more to the imagination. For example, snorting like a pig. When did your home become a barnyard?

Well, when a dog snorts like a pig, it could mean a lot of different things, some of which are completely normal and some that may be cause for concern. So, which is which? We’ll help you figure out why your dog is snorting like a pig so you’ll know if you should seek veterinary help.

Main takeaways Snorting can be one of many sounds that some dogs make while sniffing around or when communicating with other dogs or you.

Snorting in dogs may also be a sign of nasal congestion due to allergies, infections, or foreign objects.

Some breeds snort more than others based on their facial anatomy.

See your veterinarian if your dog has just started snorting, if their snorting is getting worse, or if they have other symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, congestion, or lethargy.

Most common reasons why your dog is snorting like a pig

Snorting may be a normal form of communication for your dog, but there are other causes that can be potentially dangerous, so be sure to see your veterinarian if your dog has suddenly started snorting or is showing any other signs of illness.

1. Communication

Why use a full bark when a grunt or snort will do? Snorts may be a dog’s way of communicating with others they know. They don’t have to go through all the formalities; just issuing a lone snort is often enough to cover their greeting bases so that they can get on with the next thing. It may also be a quick way of getting your attention when it’s dinnertime or letting you know they’re upset that you haven’t yet petted them upon returning home.

Snorts or grunts may also communicate contentment. Your pup may give you a snort as you settle into a belly rub or allow them under your covers. You may also hear a snort when a loved pet joins them in their bed or at the food bowl.

2. Sniffing and exploring

A dog’s nose is powerful opens in a new tab , much more powerful than a human’s. With 50 times more scent receptors and 40 times more capability to analyze those scents, a dog’s nose puts ours to shame. So, it should come as no surprise that a lot of the information a dog gets from their environment comes through their nose. They are using it constantly.

Couple that with the fact that snorting sounds come from the nose, and what you get is a near 100% chance that a dog using their nose is going to make a snorting sound at least sometimes while they’re out exploring. You may hear it more when they’re on to a particularly interesting scent that gets them excited and breathing more quickly.

3. Reverse sneezing

Paroxysmal respiration, or reverse sneezing opens in a new tab if you prefer less of a tongue twister, is when an irritation at the back of the throat causes a dog to rapidly inhale multiple breaths. This creates a honking, snorting, seems-like-respiratory-distress breathing sound that can be quite alarming. So, it’s important to know that reverse sneezing is common, especially in certain breeds, and that it often quiets down once your dog calms a bit.

4. Allergies

Allergies to pollens, molds, and other things in your dog’s world can lead to nasal congestion that, in turn, can cause snorting. While respiratory signs of allergies aren’t as common as skin issues, dogs can experience watery eyes, sneezing, a runny nose, and, yes, snorting when in contact with their chosen allergen.

Your best bet in treatment is to remove the allergen from your dog’s environment, but you can also talk to your veterinarian about using antihistamines and anti-inflammatories to control their signs. Otherwise, allergy testing and immunotherapy may be other options.

5. Respiratory infection

Along the same lines as allergies, an infection in the upper respiratory system can cause snorting. When a dog’s nose or sinuses are congested, air movement is disrupted, which can create all kinds of different noises. Snorting may be one of them, and your dog may also be lethargic, have a fever, runny nose, and difficulty breathing.

6. Their breed

Brachycephalic breeds are those with adorable smooshed faces, such as Bulldogs and Pugs. We love them, but their facial anatomy can actually make breathing difficult, lending to all kinds of snorts, snores, and grunts. Pups with brachycephalic airway syndrome opens in a new tab can have extreme difficulties breathing, making exercise, high temperature, and humidity big problems.

If you have a short-nosed breed, snorting is just part of the game, but don’t take all snorts and breath sounds as normal. See your vet if anything seems off or your pup can’t seem to catch their breath.

7. Foreign object inhalation

A dog’s nostrils may be tiny, but they’re not small enough to keep some foreign objects out. You’d be surprised what can be inhaled by a pup, including grass seeds, dirt particles, and more. They can then become lodged in the nasal passages, creating inflammation and irritation that could lead to snorting. If left long enough, foreign objects can also cause an infection.

8. Tumors

The lining of the nasal passages and airways is wet and smooth, which allows air to move seamlessly from one place to another. Any disruption or protrusion from that normal smoothness can create turbulence in the airflow, leading to sounds like snorting, wheezing, or rattling.

Along with snorting, nasal tumors opens in a new tab can also cause bloody noses, swelling, sneezing, and dogs to rub or lick their noses. Unfortunately, tumors in the nose tend to be cancerous more often than not, so immediate treatment is necessary for the best outcome.

9. Collapsing trachea

Though more commonly described as a honking cough opens in a new tab , a collapsing trachea could also cause some snorting and a variety of other noises. A collapsing trachea is seen more commonly in small breeds and occurs when the rigid cartilaginous rings of the trachea compress down onto themselves when a dog breathes in. It creates coughing and snorting, especially when a pup is overly excited and trying to get the most out of their respirations.

Most dogs live fairly normal lives with a collapsing trachea as long as pet parents know how to keep them calmer and get them soothed once they get riled up. Severe cases may require medication or surgery.

What to do if your dog keeps snorting

Snorting isn’t always something you need to worry about, especially if you have a Bulldog or overly active Pomeranian. In these cases, it may be time to take up the calming arts to keep your dog as chill as possible so they continue to breathe easily.

But if your normally quiet pup suddenly starts snorting, you’ll want to get to the bottom of it. Note when the snorting started, what makes it worse, what makes it better, and if you’ve noticed any other changes. Take this information to your veterinarian.

When to see a vet for snorting

If snorting like a pig is your dog’s new thing, it’s best to see a vet to make sure there isn’t more behind it than just a new communicative outlet. Also, get to a vet if your dog’s snorting also comes with symptoms such as fever, congestion, coughing, sneezing, not eating, or lethargy. And get to a vet immediately if your dog is having trouble breathing.

References