William Wayland is a writer, photographer, and dog parent to two cats and a dog (and a husband and father to two human boys). Though best known for his event and live music photography, William aspires to photograph every dog in the San Francisco Bay Area. Follow his dog’s adventures on Instagram @quinceytheaussie.
How to Hike Safely With Your Dog This Summer
Time to get your gear—and your pup—ready to go.
