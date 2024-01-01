Articles by Twig Mowatt
Twig Mowatt
Twig Mowatt covered the drug war in Colombia for the New York Times and the Associated Press and now writes about animal issues. She works closely with dog rescue organizations in Puerto Rico and with GREY2K USA.
- lifestyle
The Healthiest Thing You Can Do Is Get a Dog, Harvard Report Says
Scientists confirm the myriad physical and psychological benefits of pet parenthood.
