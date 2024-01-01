Articles by Tressa Fessenden-McKenzie, KPA-CTP
Tressa Fessenden-McKenzie, KPA-CTP
Tressa Fessenden-McKenzie, KPA Certified Training Partner and Family Paws Parent Educator, is the founder of Path and Paw and a training advocate on Dogly.
- behavior
Puppy Training 101: How to Train a Puppy
You gotta start somewhere.
You gotta start somewhere.
- behavior
How to Fix Your Dog’s Non-Stop Barking
You can live in a quiet house again.
You can live in a quiet house again.
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?