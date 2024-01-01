Articles by Tracy C. Gold
Tracy C. Gold
Tracy C. Gold loves writing about families and nature. Her picture books include Call Your Mother and Hide and Seek, Nuts to Eat. When she’s not writing or editing, she’s playing with her kid or hanging out with horses and dogs.
Why I Loved My Dog Even *More* After I Had a Baby
A response to The Cut writer who claimed she fell out of love with her cat once she had a kid.
