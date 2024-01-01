Articles by T. Kent Jones
T. Kent Jones
T. Kent Jones is a writer and broadcaster whose work has been featured on The Daily Show on Comedy Central, The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, Morning Sedition with Marc Maron on Air America Radio and in many publications and comedy websites. He lives in New York City with his wife, Kelly, and their rescue Schnoodle, Pops, who suffers much foolishness with stoic forebearance.
- health
It’s Hot Out There—Here’s How You Can Protect Your Pup’s Paws
Those perfect little toe beans need all the help they can get.
- health
Should You Let Your Dog Drink Out of a Public Water Bowl?
A good basic rule: It’s best to bring your own water.
- lifestyle
An Analysis of New York City’s Dog-Poop Problem
OK, let’s get into the psychology behind New Yorkers who don’t pick up their dogs’ poop (we know it’s not you!).
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
How Korean K9 Gives Dogs Rescued From the Meat Trade a Second Shot at Life
The rescue’s founder, Gina Boehler, on her mission to help these pups start over.
