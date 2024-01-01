Articles by Sarah Levy
Sarah Levy
Sarah Levyopens in a new tab is the author of Drinking Gamesopens in a new tab, a memoir in essays. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Cut, and Vogue, among other publications. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and their dog, Brie.
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
What Does It Take to Co-Parent a Pet With Your Ex?
It’s definitely not for everyone. Here are five stories of pet co-parenting to keep in mind.
- lifestyle
So, How Are All The Pandemic Pets Doing in 2023?
It’s been three years since adoption rates spiked. Let’s check in on those pets.
- lifestyle
How My Dog Helps Me Stay Sober
Brie reminds me that my sobriety is so much bigger than myself.
