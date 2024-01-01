Articles by Sara Greenslit, DVM
Sara Greenslit, DVM
Sara Greenslit, DVM, CVA, is a small-animal veterinarian and writer who lives and practices in Madison, Wisc.
- health
Does Your Dog Need a Flu Shot?
"Sick as a dog" isn't just a phrase.
“Sick as a dog” isn’t just a phrase.
- health
1 in 10 Dogs Will Get Kidney Disease. Here’s What to Do
It can't be cured, but it can be managed. Partnering with your vet will be the key.
It can’t be cured, but it can be managed. Partnering with your vet will be the key.
- health
Shoo, Flea: What to Do About Your Dog’s Disturbing Flea Allergy
Before you say "ewww" Moira Rose-style, learn these steps to prevent and remove fleas.
Before you say “ewww” Moira Rose-style, learn these steps to prevent and remove fleas.
- health
I’m Not Lazy...
If hypothyroidism is to blame, it's best not to let sleeping dogs lie.
If hypothyroidism is to blame, it’s best not to let sleeping dogs lie.
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Lick Granulomas
Acral lick dermatitis is a frustrating skin condition, but new treatments offer hope.
Acral lick dermatitis is a frustrating skin condition, but new treatments offer hope.
- health
How to Help Dogs With Intervertebral Disc Disease
If your dog has a herniated disc, acupuncture may be the key to relief.
If your dog has a herniated disc, acupuncture may be the key to relief.
- health
Understanding the Gut’s Response to Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Dogs
Your dog is sluggish, withdrawn, and avoids his food bowl — is it inflammatory bowel disease?
Your dog is sluggish, withdrawn, and avoids his food bowl — is it inflammatory bowel disease?
