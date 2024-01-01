Articles by Robert Haussmann, CPDT-KA
Robert Haussmann, CPDT-KA
Robert Haussman founded Dogboy NYC in 2005 to help pets navigate the urban jungle that is New York City using creative, practical, and humane training methods. Haussmann is a Certified Professional Dog Trainer and Canine Behavior Consultant, specializing in helping dogs overcome behavioral issues including fear, phobias, anxiety, and aggression. He advises owners on the best practices for making their dogs feel safe at home and beyond.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
How to Train a Dog Not to Jump
Kinship Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
“How Can I Stop My Dog From Being Overly Protective of Me?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for dealing with a protective dog that’s taken their duties too far.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
“How Do I Get My Dog to Stop Pulling on the Leash?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for turning a stressful walk into a chill stroll.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
How Do I Get My Shy Dog To Socialize?
Kinship Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a shy pup to go from wallflower to social butterfly.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
“How Do I Get My Dog to Stop Pawing at Things?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for teaching a pushy pup that there are friendlier ways to get what they want.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
“How Do I Get My Dog to Stop Jumping at the Fence?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for calming down a dog who’s protective of their turf.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
“How Do I Get My Puppy to Stop Biting My Ankles?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for dealing with an attention-seeking puppy.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
“Help, My Adult Dog Refuses to Pee Outside”
Kinship Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for helping an adult dog learn to go outside in a new environment.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
“How Do I Get My Dog to Come When Called?”
Kinship Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a stubborn pup to listen up.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
“How Can I Curb My Dog’s Squirrel Obsession?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for walking a pup that wants to chase everything that moves.
