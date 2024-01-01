Articles by Rick Woodford
Rick Woodford
Rick Woodford, the man behind dogfooddude.com, operated Dog Stew, a company that produced nutritional, homemade dog food for dogs in the Pacific Northwest. He is the author of Chow: Simple Ways to Share the Foods You Love with the Dogs You Love and Feed Your Best Friend Better.
Your Dog Will Love This Mackerel Meal Topper
Give your pup their daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids and other crucial nutrients with this fresh, easy-to-make recipe.
