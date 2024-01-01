Articles by Patricia McConnell, PhD
Patricia McConnell, PhD
Patricia McConnell, PhD, is an animal behaviorist and ethologist and an adjunct associate professor in zoology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, as well as the author of numerous books on behavior and training.
- behavior
Male vs. Female Dogs: Are There Any Real Differences?
World-renowned behaviorist Patricia McConnell explains.
- behavior
Why Is Your Puppy Such a Shy Guy?
It actually has a lot to do with genetics.
- behavior
Please, Oh Please, Stop Perpetuating the Dominance Dog Theory
The idea of being a dog’s “alpha” is a popular one — but it’s not an effective way to train.
- behavior
Uh, Why Doesn’t My Dog Like Getting Pet?
“No touch-y!”
- behavior
How to Cure Your Dog’s Case of the Everyday Scaries
There’s nothing to fear but fear itself — and a dog who won’t stop shaking when it thunders.
- behavior
Does Your Dog Have Therapy Dog Potential?
Renowned animal behaviorist Patricia McConnell, PhD, on what it takes to be a great therapy dog.
- behavior
How to Train Against a Dog's Nature
Can you bet against your dog’s nature and win?
- lifestyle
A Dog by Any Other Name
The science and art of naming your dog — sometimes, what you say is what you get.
- behavior
How to Teach Your Dog to Sit
In dog training, taking things one step at a time can make a world of difference.
- behavior
Best Training Rewards for Your Dog
Positive reinforcement is in the eye of the beholder
