Articles by Michael W. Michelsen Jr
Michael W. Michelsen Jr
Michael W. Michelsen Jr. is a freelance writer who lives with his wife and their two Dachshunds, who have both taught Mike many lessons about growing older.
- lifestyle
On the Autism Spectrum? Get a Dog
Dr. Annie Bowes, a veterinarian on the spectrum, explains: “Dogs sense the world like we do, and don’t judge us.”
Dr. Annie Bowes, a veterinarian on the spectrum, explains: “Dogs sense the world like we do, and don’t judge us.”
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?