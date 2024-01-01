Articles by Melissa Starling, PhD
Melissa Starling, PhD
Melissa Starling, PhD, holds a BSc (Hons) in zoology and a PhD on dog behaviour, personality, emotions and cognition. She is an expert in dog behavior, personality, emotion and cognition, who works as a dog trainer and behaviorist in Syndey, Australia.
8 Things We Do That Really Confuse Our Dogs
Why your dog freaks out when you give someone a hug — and other human behaviors they just don’t understand.
