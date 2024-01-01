Articles by Max Cohen
Max Cohen
Max Cohen is a freelance writer, social media manager, and comedian. He has worked with Daily Paws, The Comedy Consultant, and others. He co-founded LoungyPack.comopens in a new tab to offer creative marketing and copywriting. His comedy albums include Operation: Pastrami Sandwichopens in a new tab and Love's a Jokeopens in a new tab, which are played regularly on SiriusXM. He lives in New York City with his wife and his dog Coachopens in a new tab.
- nutrition
9 Healthy Summer Snacks to Share With Your Dog
Your pup wants in on your crudité platter.
Your pup wants in on your crudité platter.
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?