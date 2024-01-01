Max Cohen· Kinship · Kinship

Max Cohen is a freelance writer, social media manager, and comedian. He has worked with Daily Paws, The Comedy Consultant, and others. He co-founded  LoungyPack.com  to offer creative marketing and copywriting. His comedy albums include  Operation: Pastrami Sandwich  and  Love's a Joke, which are played regularly on SiriusXM. He lives in New York City with his wife and his dog  Coach.

