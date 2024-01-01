Articles by Matthew Jacobs
Matthew Jacobs
Matthew Jacobs is a culture writer whose work has been featured in Vulture, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, and The Hollywood Reporter. He has an adopted Chihuahua / Boston Terrier named Gus who likes french fries and sleeping in.
- lifestyle
What It’s Like to Be a Hollywood Animal Trainer
“One day you’re working with Meryl Streep, and the next day you literally have a pony at somebody’s party.”
“One day you’re working with Meryl Streep, and the next day you literally have a pony at somebody’s party.”
- lifestyle
How Blondshell Trained Her German Shepherd to be a Lap Dog
The musician has had a huge year touring on the road, but to keep going, she learns by example from her endlessly energetic pup, Chinchilla.
The musician has had a huge year touring on the road, but to keep going, she learns by example from her endlessly energetic pup, Chinchilla.
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?