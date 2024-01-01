Articles by Marisa Meltzer
Marisa Meltzer
Marisa Meltzer has contributed to The New York Times, Vogue, Vanity Fair, and is the author of This Is Big: How the Women Who Founded Weight Watchers Changed the World (and Me). She lives in New York City with her dog Joan.
- shopping
18 Best Interactive Dog Puzzle Toys
Let the games begin.
- health
Get Shorty: All You Need to Know About Bulldogs
So chill! So wrinkly! So allergic!
- health
5 of the Best Ways to Solve Your Dog’s Allergies
Here’s what works (and what doesn’t).
- health
Does Your Dog Need a Dentist?
NYC’s top veterinary dentist on bad breath, dental disease, and brushing your dog’s teeth...daily.
- shopping
Say Goodbye to Tacky Pet Accessories With laēlap’s Help
Lili Reinhardt and Charlotte Lawrence’s pups are fans of these handmade, personalized pearl necklaces.
- lifestyle
How My Dog Helped Me Get Through the Pandemic Alone
“She was my lockdown companion, but I had to learn to slowly navigate my fears and anxiety without her as my constant companion.”
- lifestyle
Ashley Nicole Black Went to Puerto Rico for a Story and Left with a Street Dog
The Emmy Award-winning actress, comedian, and writer on her rescue pup Gordi’s cleverly orchestrated adoption, star stalking, and curious interest in Inventing Anna.
