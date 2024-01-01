Articles by Mackenzie Wagoner
Mackenzie Wagoner
Mackenzie Wagoner is a writer and editor. Her work has been featured in Vogue, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, ELLE, Architectural Digest, Bon Appétit, and more. She lives in New York City.
- lifestyle
Meet the Cat Who Made Lisa Say “Gah!”
The founder of indie fashion brand Lisa Says Gah! says George made starting over on her own feel possible. Now, if only she could get him to model one of her wildly popular pet sweaters...
The founder of indie fashion brand Lisa Says Gah! says George made starting over on her own feel possible. Now, if only she could get him to model one of her wildly popular pet sweaters...
- lifestyle
The Title of Best Hairstylist in LA Belongs to Jess Rona
No matter their star status, all of Rona’s clients are classified as “cozy bears.”
No matter their star status, all of Rona’s clients are classified as “cozy bears.”
- lifestyle
Designer Celine Benz’s Dog Loves His Emotional Support Burgers
Don’t we all.
Don’t we all.
- lifestyle
Pia Baroncini Has an Open-Door Policy For Foster Dogs
The LA entrepreneur has one thought when she sees an animal in need: “How dare we not help?”
The LA entrepreneur has one thought when she sees an animal in need: “How dare we not help?”
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?