Articles by Lisa McCormick
Lisa McCormick
Lisa McCormick is an award-winning investigative reporter whose stories have appeared in Dogs for Kids magazine, The Kansas City Star, and the national consumer news website, ConsumerAffairs.com; she has written 12 nonfiction children's books.
- lifestyle
More States Should Definitely Have Dog Seat Belt Laws
Car travel with an unrestrained dog just isn’t safe. For anyone.
- health
Yikes, Your Dog’s Toys May Be Toxic
For starters, many tennis balls for pets are loaded with lead and arsenic.
- lifestyle
Once Surrendered Shelter Pups Save Lives as Search-and-Rescue Dogs
Learn how the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation trains abandoned shelter pups to become SAR dogs.
