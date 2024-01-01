Articles by Leah Thomas
Leah Thomas
Leah Thomas is an eco-communicator, a.k.a. an environmentalist with a love for writing and creativity, based in Ventura, CA. She’s passionate about advocating for and exploring the relationship between social justice and environmentalism. She is the founder of eco-lifestyle blog @greengirlleahopens in a new tab and The Intersectional Environmentalist Platformopens in a new tab. Her articles have appeared in Vogue, Elle, The Good Trade, and Youth to the People and she has been featured in Harper’s Bazaar, W Magazine, Domino, GOOP and numerous podcasts. She has a B.S. in Environmental Science and Policy from Chapman University.
- shopping
Green Girl Leah’s Favorite Eco-Friendly Cat Products
The environmentalist shares her sustainable product recos, from recycled catnip toys to organic cat grass to biodegradable kitty litter.
