Laura Vorreyer pioneered the dog-walking industry in Hollywood over 15 years ago and is the author of The Pet Sitter’s Tale. She is the owner of the pet care company Your Dog’s Best Friend, a premier dog-walking and pet-sitting business in Los Angeles. Laura has taught pet-sitting and dog-walking classes in Los Angeles and is also a passionate advocate for animal rights. She remains dedicated to pet rescue.
How to Be a Great Pet Sitter
Be better than basic. These three pet sitting rules will ensure you’re the type of sitter that keeps clients raving.
