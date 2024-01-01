Articles by Kristopher S. Sharpe, DVM, DACVIM
Kristopher S. Sharpe, DVM, DACVIM
Kristopher S. Sharpe, DVM, DACVIM is Board Certified in Veterinary Internal Medicine, Medical Director, Grand Rapids, BluePearl Pet Hospital.
- health
Can Dogs Get Lyme Disease? Canine Lyme Disease Symptoms, Treatment, and Prognosis
It is peak tick season, so we asked a veterinarian for tips on how to prevent this dreaded disease.
It is peak tick season, so we asked a veterinarian for tips on how to prevent this dreaded disease.
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?