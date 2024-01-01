Articles by Kenzie Bryant
Kenzie Bryant
Kenzie Bryant is a freelance writer who lives in Brooklyn with her dog, Bonnie. Her work has been featured in Vanity Fair and Racked.
- behavior
Is My Dog Lonely? Experts Weigh In On If Your Dog Would Be Happier With Another Dog
Pets reduce loneliness in humans, but sometimes it’s hard to tell if things work the other way around.
- behavior
Does Your Dog Have Nightmares About the Vet? Try These 8 Tips
Keep calm and get blood drawn.
- health
9 Warm Weather Hazards for Dogs—And How to Keep Your Pup Safe All Summer
So you both can have the best time ever.
- lifestyle
Everything You Actually *Need* When You Get a New Dog
All the things you’ll want on hand as a new pet parent, from the must-haves to the nice-to-haves.
- shopping
It’s Kismet: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Launch a Lifestyle Pets Brand
The parents of four dogs put their in-home “focus group” to good use on this collab with the Street Vet.
- behavior
Are All Your Silly Nicknames for Your Dog Confusing Them?
I’m baffled by the number of names I call my dog. Is my dog baffled, too?
