Karen Atlas, PT, MPT, CCRT· Kinship · Kinship

Skip to main content

Articles by Karen Atlas, PT, MPT, CCRT

Author placeholder

Karen Atlas, PT, MPT, CCRT

Karen Atlas is a licensed physical therapist certified in canine rehabilitation in Santa Barbara, Calif. She is the founder of Atlas Rehabilitation for Canines (ARC). She is dedicated to serving her community with compassionate rehab services and providing educational opportunities to fellow rehab specialists.

Most Popular