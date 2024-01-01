Articles by Kaelynn Partlow
Kaelynn Partlow
Kaelynn Partlow was diagnosed with autism and learning disabilities as a child; as an adult, she is a therapist working with autistic children. At Assistance Dogs of the Carolinas, she teaches people with disabilities to train their own service dogs.
10 Misconceptions About Service Dogs and Their Remarkable Partners
No, you can’t pet them when their human isn’t looking.
