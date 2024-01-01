Joey DiFrancesco· Kinship · Kinship

Joey DiFrancesco

Joey DiFrancesco is an animal lover, rescue advocate, entrepreneur and the founder of pet-formulated CBD oil LolaHemp and the online pet novelty shop, Lolawawa’s. Both brands are heavily active within the rescue community and contribute a portion of proceeds to animal rescue efforts.

