Articles by Jessica Hekman DVM, PhD
Jessica Hekman DVM, PhD
Jessica Hekman, DVM, MS, completed a specialty internship in shelter medicine and now studies the genomics of dog behavior at the University of Illinois, Urbana.
- lifestyle
You’ve Adopted a Dog From a Hoarding Case. Now What?
Hundreds of dogs have been rescued from hoarding situations so far this year. Here’s what their adopters should know, according to animal welfare experts.
- behavior
Understanding Canine Social Hierarchies
In case you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to live in a dog society.
