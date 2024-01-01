Articles by Jazmin "Sunny" Murphy
Jazmin "Sunny" Murphy
Jazmin "Sunny" Murphy is a science communicator. Since 2015, she's been producing life science content in easy-to-understand language. You can learn more about her and her science writing and reporting work on her website Black Flower Writing Services.
- behavior
Playing With Dogs Improves Their Training Success
Post-training play may extend a dog’s memory of previously learned behaviors by up to a year.
Post-training play may extend a dog’s memory of previously learned behaviors by up to a year.
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?