Janelle Leeson is a Portland, Oregon-based freelance writer. Her work has been featured in magazines such as Inside Your Dog’s Mind, Inside Your Cat’s Mind, and Paw Print, as well online at Insider Reviews, NBC Select, Shop Today, PetMD, and Daily Paws. She has two adventure cats, a flock of urban chickens, and a soon-to-be-husband who doesn’t mind housing the occasional foster cat — or five.
- behavior
Can Cats Swim? What You Need to Know
More importantly: Do they want to?
- behavior
Can Cats Sense Pregnancy?
Yes, cats can detect pregnancy in humans.
- behavior
How High Can Cats Jump?
Cats can jump much higher than you might think.
- behavior
Dog Whimpering: Why a Dog’s Whimper Affects Us
To pet parents, a whimpering dog sounds as sad as a crying baby. Here’s why.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Lick Me? The Meaning Behind Dogs Licking Us
The sentiment is nice, but...
- lifestyle
Is Your Cat’s Separation Anxiety Ruining Their Life and Yours?
Why your cat freaks out when you’re away (and how to help).
- behavior
How to Stop Your Cat From Absolutely Ripping Apart Your Couch
Placing a cat tree or post in a room only, uh, scratches the surface of solving this problem.
