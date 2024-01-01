Articles by Jackie Brown
Jackie Brown
Jackie Brown lives in sunny Orange County, CA, where she works as a freelance writer and editor. When she’s not on deadline, you can find her paddling her outrigger canoe in the Pacific Ocean or hiking in the foothills with her miniature poodle and two young boys.
- health
How to Give Your Cat a Bath
Pro tip: Take things step by step.
- health
Whisker Fatigue — Apparently It’s a Thing
Or, is it a genius marketing ploy to get you to buy fancy “whisker friendly” cat bowls? We asked a vet...
- behavior
What’s All the Cat Chatter About?
Scientists believe they could be mimicking the calls of their prey.
- lifestyle
10 Plants Toxic to Cats
These plants might be beautiful, but they’re deadly to feline foragers.
- health
Is My Cat...Panting?
“Cats don’t pant to cool off like dogs do.” Unless your pet is catching their breath after doing the zoomies, Dr. Gary Weitzman says it could be cause for concern.
