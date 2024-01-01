Iza Arrieta, Msc· Kinship · Kinship

Skip to main content

Articles by Iza Arrieta, Msc

Iza Arrieta, Msc

Iza Arrieta, Msc

Although Iza Arrieta, co-owner of Intellipuppy.com, has a BA and a master’s degree in law, her real passion has always been helping dogs. In 2007, she graduated from Bocalan Madrid as a dog trainer, and in 2011, was awarded a postgraduate diploma in companion animal behavior counseling by the University of Southampton in the UK.

Most Popular