Grisha Stewart, MA, CPDT-KA· Kinship · Kinship

Skip to main content

Articles by Grisha Stewart, MA, CPDT-KA

grisha stewart

Grisha Stewart, MA, CPDT-KA

Grisha Stewart is an author, international speaker and dog trainer specializing in reactivity and empowered socialization. Her books include The Official Ahimsa Dog Training Manual:
A Practical, Force-Free Guide to Problem Solving & Manners and Behavior Adjustment Training 2.0: New Practical Techniques for Fear, Frustration, and Aggression in Dogs.

Most Popular