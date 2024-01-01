Articles by Esther Zuckerman
Esther Zuckerman
Esther Zuckerman is an entertainment journalist whose work has been published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, The Hollywood Reporter, and Thrillist among others. She is the author of two books: Beyond the Best Dressed (2022) and A Field Guide to Internet Boyfriends (2020). She lives in New York with her Corgi mix, Daisy, who is extremely long and will beg for treats.
- lifestyle
10 Drive-In Movie Theaters Where You and Your Pup Can Do Movie Night
Give your pup a taste of the good old days and take in a flick at one of these dog-friendly drive-ins.
- health
Pay Attention to the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” PSA for Dog Coyote Vests
Clearly, Larry David wants your pup to be safe from coyotes. Here’s why you should, too.
- lifestyle
At This UK Theater Chain, Your Dog Can Be Your Movie Date
Now, we can only hope this becomes more of a thing in the U.S., too.
- lifestyle
“Strays” Is Unlike Any Dog Movie You’ve Ever Seen
Director Josh Greenbaum tells Kinship about how he captured the funniest aspect of this hilarious film: dogs being dogs.
