Esther Zuckerman· Kinship · Kinship

Skip to main content

Articles by Esther Zuckerman

Esther Zuckerman poses with her dog

Esther Zuckerman

Esther Zuckerman is an entertainment journalist whose work has been published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, The Hollywood Reporter, and Thrillist among others. She is the author of two books: Beyond the Best Dressed (2022) and A Field Guide to Internet Boyfriends (2020). She lives in New York with her Corgi mix, Daisy, who is extremely long and will beg for treats. 

Most Popular