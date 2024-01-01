Articles by Ellen Carpenter
Ellen Carpenter
Ellen Carpenter is the editor in chief of Hemispheres, the inflight magazine for United Airlines. She previously worked for Nylon, Spin, and Rolling Stone and has written for The New York Times, InStyle, Marie Claire, and New York. She lives with her husband and son who all recently decided they’re ready to adopt a new dog, after 15 awesome years with their Westie Gus.
- behavior
How I Got Through My Puppy’s Separation Anxiety Days
And survived the yowling, chewing, scratching, etc.
