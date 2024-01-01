Articles by Dr. Shawna Garner, DVM
Dr. Shawna Garner, DVM
Dr. Shawna Garner, DVM is the lead vet Albright Veterinary Services. She is driven by a powerful desire to improve the relationship between our furry family members and their two-legged counterparts.
- health
A Dog in Massachusetts Died After Showing Signs of Kennel Cough—Here’s How You Can Protect Your Pup
Everything you need to know about this super contagious disease. (Hint: There’s a vaccine.)
Everything you need to know about this super contagious disease. (Hint: There’s a vaccine.)
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?