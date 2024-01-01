Articles by Daria Solovieva
Daria Solovieva
Daria Solovieva is a business journalist and a certified meditation teacher based in California.
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)
- behavior
What Are Dog Communication Buttons? And How to Use Them
Cognitive Science professor Dr. Federico Rossano on how Bunny, TikTok’s “talking” dog, is sparking change in how we communicate with our pets.
- health
Which Pet Insurance Company Is Right for You?
We compared the top insurers so you don’t have to.
- behavior
Your Cat Can Read the Room Better Than You Think
A new study finally confirms what pet parents already know: cats are great communicators.
- nutrition
The Sustainable Pet Food Movement is Fired Up
From cricket kibble to miso mice, leading brands are exploring how sustainable pet food products can reduce carbon paw prints.
- health
Alternative Therapies Can Zen Out Your Pet, Too
Wellness treatments like acupuncture, Reiki, and sound baths are helping pets heal and bond with their parents.
- lifestyle
So You Want to Try Doga?
Nope, that’s not a typo — dog yoga can improve the mental well-being of people and their pets. They don’t call it downward dog for nothing!
