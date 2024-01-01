Articles by Cat Kron
Cat Kron
Cat Kron is a writer and editor covering art and culture for publications including Artforum, Art Review, Cultured, and Contemporary Art Review LA. She has a novelty sweatshirt with an Edward Gorey illustration of a tuxedo cat lying on books and the caption “books. cats. life is good,” as well as her own tuxedo named Batty, whom she shares with her husband.
Bambou Gili’s Paintings Are For Cool Cats Who Thrive in the Midnight Shadows
The dreamy hues of the visual artist’s work reflect the magic found in quiet moments. Something kitties appreciate, too.
Alex Proba’s Dog Knows How to Show Off For the Camera
The abstract artist on how her rescue pup, Sam, photobombed a video project and inspired a brand-new line of dog products.
Paul Wackers and Buddy Are on a Fantastic Voyage
The figurative artist on bringing his rescue pup along on his wild rides, from studio sessions to backpacking expeditions.
Agathe Singer Paints Lush Worlds of Flora, Fauna and Free Spirits
The Parisian artist on how botanical artists and couture houses, from Rousseau to Schiaparelli, inspire her enchanting works.
Travis Louie Paints Local Characters, Sideshow Carnies & Loveable Monsters
“My animal-like characters are stand-ins for all of the different ethnicities who came to this country looking for a better life.”
