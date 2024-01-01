Articles by Carin Ford, CPDT-KA
Carin Ford, CPDT-KA
Carin Ford, CPDT-KA, is co-founder and president of DogsHome in Paoli, Penn.
- behavior
Does Your Dog’s Growl Mean Aggression?
Remember, dogs have more than one emotion.
Remember, dogs have more than one emotion.
- behavior
Does Your Dog Need a Winter Coat?
Chilly pup refusing to layer? Here’s how to train them to love their winter wardrobe.
Chilly pup refusing to layer? Here’s how to train them to love their winter wardrobe.
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?