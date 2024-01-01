Articles by Camille Ward, PhD
Camille Ward, PhD
Camille Ward, PhD received her doctorate from the University of Michigan, studying cognition and the development of social behavior in dogs. She has lectured widely on dog behavior at scientific and dog-training conferences, and she is the owner of About Dogs LLC, a specialty practice in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Some Like It Rough: Playing Vs. Fighting
Two animal behavior experts agree it’s usually play fighting. Here’s how you can tell.
Are Your Dogs Arguing With Each Other?
How to tell the difference between dog aggression and communication.
How to Learn Your Dog’s Language For a Healthier Relationship
Managing expectations about your dog’s behavior makes for a good relationship
