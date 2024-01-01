Brittany Fulton is certified in Training and Counseling with the Academy for Dog Trainers. She owns and operates her positive reinforcement dog training business, Dances with Dogs, in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Brittany has taught behavior modification courses at Washington D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance.

She specializes in reactivity and fearful aggression issues.Brittany serves as chair of the Legislative Committee of the Animal Positive Coalition, striving to improve animal welfare through local regulations. Outside of her work with dogs, she enjoys cooking vegetarian meals and hiking with her husband and senior Corgi mix, Basil. Basil shares his home with his feline siblings, Nutmeg and Cannon.