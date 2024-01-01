Articles by Ashley Stimpson
Ashley Stimpson
Ashley Stimpson is a freelance outdoors writer based in Baltimore, MD. She contributes regularly to Blue Ridge Outdoors, Chesapeake Bay Magazine, and the Maryland Natural Resource.
- health
How to Help Your Dog with Degenerative Myelopathy
The disease inhibits your dog's ability to use their legs. One writer shares how the condition is diagnosed — and how you can help your dog stay mobile.
