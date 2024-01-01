Articles by Angela Pham
Angela Pham
Angela Pham is a photographer and co-founder of Deitch + Phamopens in a new tab, a lifestyle brand photography agency that specializes in beauty, spirits, hospitality, and fashion. She lives between NYC and the Hudson Valley with her partner Tim and dog Turtle. Follow Angela on Instagram for upstate nature content and Tales of Turtle @phamgelaopens in a new tab.
- lifestyle
Photographer Angela Pham on Training Her Japanese Spitz
How she taught Turtle to ring a bell, open a door, count to four, and walk with a limp!
How she taught Turtle to ring a bell, open a door, count to four, and walk with a limp!
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?