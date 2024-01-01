Articles by Andi Marie Cantele
Andi Marie Cantele
Andi Marie Cantele is the author of Backroad Bicycling in Western Massachusetts and 52 Weekends in Connecticut (both from Countryman Press), among others; she lives in Connecticut.
- lifestyle
How to Safely Make Your Dog Your First Mate
You’re on a boat, but does your dog want to be there, too?
You’re on a boat, but does your dog want to be there, too?
- lifestyle
Does Your Pup Have Snow-Hound Potential?
Making tracks is another way to enjoy a snowy day with your pup.
Making tracks is another way to enjoy a snowy day with your pup.
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?