Alice Bell is the resident astrologer for British Vogue. Alice forecasts the horoscopes for each zodiac sign and provides spot-on predictions for love, money, careers and lifestyles, as well as sharing astrological insights into every sign. A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Alice has also written astrology content for American Vogue, Vogue Australia, and Teen Vogue, and has previously worked at WWD and The Times. Follow Alice on Instagram at @stalkalice opens in a new tab .