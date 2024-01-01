Articles by Abbey Nickel
Abbey Nickel
Abbey Nickel is a writer for Purdue University, a top public research institution developing practical solutions to today’s toughest challenges.
- lifestyle
How Service Dogs Can Ease Veterans’ PTSD
According to a study, trained service dogs can interrupt panic attacks, wake veterans from nightmares, and more.
According to a study, trained service dogs can interrupt panic attacks, wake veterans from nightmares, and more.
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?