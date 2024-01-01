Stephen Gardner, DVM, DABVP
Cancer in Dogs: A Primer on Canine Cancers
The word cancer can set alarm bells, turn down the volume by brushing up on cancer basics.
Understanding Hemangiosarcoma in Dogs: Blood Vessel Cancer in Dogs
A common canine cancer, described
Understanding the Signs and Risks of Canine Osteosarcoma
Osteosarcoma in dogs can strike various parts of their body, from the limbs to the jawbone. Don't delay, learn about the causes and impact of osteosarcoma on your pup.
Everything to Know About Canine Mast Cell Tumors to Keep From Freaking Out
The sooner you catch this common cancer, the better your chances are for giving your dog many more happy, healthy years.