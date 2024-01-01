Lorrie Reynolds, CTDI Lorrie Reynolds, CTDI

Lorrie Reynolds is a dog trainer with 20-plus years of experience teaching agility, family obedience, tricks, and fitness. She is certified as a certified trick dog instructor (CTDI), canine conditioning and fitness coach, and stunt-dog judge. Lorrie has two canine companions, her retired agility dog, Pixie, and her trick and demo dog, Onyx. Lorrie has owned 11 rescue dogs, two dogs from responsible breeders, and multiple other pets. She currently spends her time (when she is not training dogs and dog owners) on her online training business, Maximum Fun Dog Sports opens in a new tab .