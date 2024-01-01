Jessica Love, DVM Jessica Love, DVM

Jessica Love is a native New Yorker who has lived in Utah for nearly 20 years. She is a graduate of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University. Dr. Love has worked for many clinics in the Salt Lake City area doing part time and relief work. This gave her a breadth of experience in practice types, ranging from single doctor practices to corporate-owned practices.

Dr. Love has found her sweet spot at Angel Paws Veterinary Services, a non-profit veterinary clinic, and has been medical director there since November 2023. Her favorite things about her job are surgery, dentistry, and loving and caring for the foster cats at the clinic. In her spare time she enjoys Nordic skiing, weight lifting, knitting, playing her ukulele, and watching NFL football. She and her husband have one daughter, one dog, three cats, a ball python, and countless guppies.