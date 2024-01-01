Dr. Lowell Ackerman, DVM, DACVD, MBA, MPA, CVA

Dr. Ackerman received his veterinary degree from the Ontario Veterinary College (Canada), and board certification from the American College of Veterinary Dermatology (Emeritus). In addition to his veterinary credentials, Dr. Ackerman also holds a Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University, a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, a Certificate in Veterinary Practice Administration from Purdue University and is a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) through the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA).

He has extensive experience within the profession, with prior involvement in industry, private practice, academia, writing, and lecturing.