Dr. Laria Herod, DVM

Laria Herod is two-time graduate of the University of Tennessee: initially with a Bachelor’s of Science in Animal Science with a double minor in Chemistry and Child & Family Studies and later with her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from UTK’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 2020. In addition to being a full-time veterinarian, she is also a social media influencer and content creator with an emphasis on the demographic of human and pet parents.

She shares engaging content on several social media platforms with the help of her doting husband, Bradford, and their adorable six-year-old daughter, Lariah. Laria left the great state of Tennessee to enjoy 300-plus days of summer in the greater Phoenix area of Arizona.